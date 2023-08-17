Empowerment is better than charity

Empowerment stands as a superior approach to addressing socio-economic challenges compared to mere charitable actions. As highlighted in the World Bank’s December 2022 report, a significant 37% of the rural population still lives below the poverty line. The predicament in Sindh is not rooted in the absence of resources; rather, it is fundamentally attributed to the prevailing issue of poor governance within the province. Despite its abundant natural resources, which encompass coal, oil, gas, agriculture, and a vast coastline, the potential remains untapped due to mismanagement.
Regrettably, the focus has largely been on superficial displays of support, channelling funds without a comprehensive strategy for sustained transformation. In the contemporary landscape, alleviating poverty necessitates a departure from conventional charitable gestures, such as the disbursement of 12,000 rupees. Genuine progress emerges from fostering empowerment among the populace.
The government must take proactive measures by establishing small-scale industrial units across Sindh to invigorate local economies. Prioritising the enhancement of educational institutions is paramount, ensuring that government schools provide quality education that can serve as a catalyst for empowerment. On a disheartening note, the dearth of public libraries across the province—there is no public library in sixteen districts of Sindh—means that this year, a substantial 60–70% of students have been unable to access textbooks.
Astoundingly, despite budgeting a substantial 450 billion rupees for charitable endeavours, the transformative potential of empowerment remains largely untapped. Redirecting these resources towards initiatives that bolster skill development, entrepreneurship, and education would yield remarkable advancements in societal development.
In summary, the trajectory towards meaningful progress necessitates transcending the limitations of charitable acts. The path to prosperity rests upon fostering empowerment through strategic initiatives that harness human potential and elevate communities. The winds of change must sweep through Sindh, not merely by bestowing funds but by imbuing its people with the means to uplift themselves and their region through knowledge, skills, and self-sufficiency.
AQIB SHAR,
Khairpur Mir’s.