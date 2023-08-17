Empowerment is better than charity

Empowerment stands as a su­perior approach to addressing socio-economic challenges com­pared to mere charitable actions. As highlighted in the World Bank’s December 2022 report, a signifi­cant 37% of the rural population still lives below the poverty line. The predicament in Sindh is not rooted in the absence of resourc­es; rather, it is fundamentally at­tributed to the prevailing issue of poor governance within the prov­ince. Despite its abundant natu­ral resources, which encompass coal, oil, gas, agriculture, and a vast coastline, the potential remains untapped due to mismanagement.

Regrettably, the focus has large­ly been on superficial displays of support, channelling funds with­out a comprehensive strategy for sustained transformation. In the contemporary landscape, al­leviating poverty necessitates a departure from conventional charitable gestures, such as the disbursement of 12,000 rupees. Genuine progress emerges from fostering empowerment among the populace.

The government must take pro­active measures by establishing small-scale industrial units across Sindh to invigorate local econo­mies. Prioritising the enhance­ment of educational institutions is paramount, ensuring that gov­ernment schools provide quali­ty education that can serve as a catalyst for empowerment. On a disheartening note, the dearth of public libraries across the prov­ince—there is no public library in sixteen districts of Sindh—means that this year, a substantial 60–70% of students have been unable to access textbooks.

Astoundingly, despite budgeting a substantial 450 billion rupees for charitable endeavours, the transformative potential of em­powerment remains largely un­tapped. Redirecting these resourc­es towards initiatives that bolster skill development, entrepreneur­ship, and education would yield remarkable advancements in soci­etal development.

In summary, the trajectory to­wards meaningful progress ne­cessitates transcending the lim­itations of charitable acts. The path to prosperity rests upon fos­tering empowerment through strategic initiatives that harness human potential and elevate com­munities. The winds of change must sweep through Sindh, not merely by bestowing funds but by imbuing its people with the means to uplift themselves and their region through knowledge, skills, and self-sufficiency.

AQIB SHAR,

Khairpur Mir’s.