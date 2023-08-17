Ever-rising fuel, energy cost making export industry uncompetitive: PHMA

LAHORE-As the caretaker government has escalated the fuel prices to a record high, Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association (PHMA) has observed that another substantial hike in just a fortnight would further stoke inflation, amidst high markup and ever-rising prices of electricity and gas, making the Pakistani value-added textile products uncompetitive in the international market.

PHMA Zonal Chairman Naseer Butt cautioned the government saying the move of increasing energy tariffs was unwise and would sabotage hard efforts of exporters to enhance Pakistan’s exports in previous years. He asked the caretaker setup to ensure a level-playing field by offering competitive energy tariffs and continuing the Duty Drawback of Local Taxes and Levies scheme, as committed in the new five-year textile and apparel policy. He stressed that energy rates for industries should be brought at par or below the tariff prevailing in the competing regional countries.

He demanded a level-playing field with regional competitors through continuation of previous concessionary energy tariffs for the export industry, terming the previous government’s decisions to discontinue the tariff concession for five export-oriented sectors unwise and disastrous for exporters, as the massive jump in electricity base rates up to Rs7.50 per unit for already under financial stress industry consumers would make Pakistani products uncompetitive.

He remarked that at a time of unsatisfactory export volumes and low industrial growth, the hike in electricity base tariffs for the export industry was surprising. If the decision is not withdrawn, it will prove dangerous for the country’s garment industry. He stated that earlier, on July 14 2023, the Nepra had already approved average rebasing in tariff of Rs4.96 per unit across the board. PHMA Zonal Chairman observed that the abrupt disruption of concessions committed under the Textile Policy 2020-25 has resulted in decline in industry’s textile exports, which declined from $18.5 billion during FY2021-22 to around $16.6 billion during the outgoing FY. He claimed that export performance was severely set back by the drastic turn in macroeconomic conditions during 2022-23, of which the historic rise in bank lending rates; raw material and, retraction of concessional gas and electricity tariffs during the second half of the last fiscal year damaged prospects of export growth irreparably.

He added that the Duty Drawback of Taxes (DDT) and Drawback of Local Taxes and Levy (DLTL) schemes were introduced by the previous governments due to exporters’ demand to redeem their local taxes paid on export consignments because earlier there were no taxes and levies on exports. Hence, reimbursement of DDT and DLTL to exporters is not an incentive from the government rather it is the amount paid back to traders against taxes, he added. He said that the exports are important source of foreign currency and play a crucial role in its balance of payments. Exports contribute directly to GDP growth, employment generation and provide the only sustainable long-term solution. Pakistan’s exports have seen an upward trend especially during FY20-FY22 where textile exports grew by a phenomenal 55% in just two years. Focus on export growth necessarily involves promoting textiles as this sector contributes 62% of all exports. Pakistan’s textile industry, however, is facing a major crisis as it is rapidly losing credibility and competitiveness in the global market.

The $19.3 billion industry, which relies heavily on exports, is experiencing a decline in global shipments. This situation is causing concern among its loyal international customers, who are becoming increasingly skeptical about the industry’s ability to meet deadlines and fulfill orders in a timely manner. The situation is further compounded by the shortage of dollars and basic raw materials are causing many exporters to hesitate when booking new orders.