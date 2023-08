ISLAMABAD - Presi­dent Dr Arif Alvi has con­ferred the Hilal-i-Imtiaz civil award on four Pakistani citi­zens in recognition of their services to the country. The award would be given away by the president at the an­nual investiture ceremony to be held on March 23, 2024, according to a Cabi­net Division press release. The president conferred the Hilal-i-Imtiaz award on Na­sir Mahmood Khosa, Javaid Aslam, Fawad Hasan Fawad and Dr Usman Anwar for their contribution in the field of public service.