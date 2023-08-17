Five robbers killed in encounter: Police

KARACHI-Police announced that five alleged robbers who were killed in an encounter with police in North Karachi area on Wednesday were identified after investigation. The deceased robbers were identified as Payenda Khan, Imran, Abdullah, Abdul Bari and Haider Khan, according to police. All of the killed robbers hold criminal records and had been arrested earlier also.

The accused had entered into a house B-274 near Umm-ul-Quran School, North Karachi Sector 11B by cutting the grill with the intention of robbery. On the information about the presence of robbers on Madadgar 15, a police mobile of Madadgar 15 and the SHO concerned along with 2 police mobiles reached the spot. The police cordoned off the house at which the accused tried to escape by opening fire. All the five accused were killed in the retaliatory firing by the police.

Police collected the evidences and stolen goods along with weapons from the spot. Recovered items include three 9mm pistols along with load magazines, a 30 bore pistol with load magazine, gold ornaments, cash Rs. 126,000. The deceased accused were shifted to the hospital while a case has been registered.

Meanwhile, Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Wednesday announced a cash reward of Rs. 0.5 million for the police party for killing five robbers in a police encounter in North Karachi area. The Karachi Police Chief appreciated the excellent professional performance of Sir Syed police station’s team and also announced certificates of appreciation and cash reward, said a news release. Karachi Police was utilizing all available resources to control crimes in the megalopolis.

ACCUSED INVOLVED IN

ROBBERY OF 25M ARRESTED BY RANGERS, POLICE

Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police jointly arrested four suspects who robbed Rs 25 million from Saddar Sarafa Bazaar in Karachi and recovered cash Rs 19.2 million. SSP South Sheeraz Nazir on Wednesday addressing a joint news conference at Rangers Qalandar Wing along with Rangers Wing Commander Lt. Colonel Ali Moosa, said the accused belonged to an inter-provincial robbery gang. He said the accused used to commit crimes by racketeering and planning. Four operatives, including the ringleader of the inter-provincial gang, belonging to Shangla, which had committed crimes across the country, were arrested from Karachi. SSP South added that each operative of the gang was given a separate task before committing the crime. Shiraz Nazir said the accused also used to commit house robberies. The officer said the accused were habitual criminals and had been arrested before, efforts will be made to conduct an effective investigation and get the accused convicted.