Good governance model to be introduced to improve MWMC performance

MULTAN - Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) administra­tion has decided to introduce a good governance model to im­prove its performance.

MWMC Chief Executive Of­ficer (CEO) Shahid Yaqub ex­pressed these views while presiding over a meeting of company officials and staff here on Wednesday.

Senior Manager Operation Faheem Lodhi and Manager Operation Anwarul Haque gave a briefing on cleanliness opera­tion.

He said that the efficiency of the operational wing would be increased to improve the sani­tation situation.

There was a zero-tolerance policy for the redressal of citi­zens’ complaints regarding cleanliness.

E-filing system has been im­plemented for transparency in company affairs.

The CEO further said that steps to increase new machin­ery and manpower for sanita­tion were in the final stages.

He directed to ensure repair­ing of containers and installa­tion of dust bins as early as pos­sible.

It was also decided in the meeting that strict action would be taken against the field staff for poor performance.