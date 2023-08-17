Thursday, August 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Good governance model to be introduced to improve MWMC performance

Our Staff Reporter
August 17, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN  -  Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) administra­tion has decided to introduce a good governance model to im­prove its performance.

MWMC Chief Executive Of­ficer (CEO) Shahid Yaqub ex­pressed these views while presiding over a meeting of company officials and staff here on Wednesday.

Senior Manager Operation Faheem Lodhi and Manager Operation Anwarul Haque gave a briefing on cleanliness opera­tion.

He said that the efficiency of the operational wing would be increased to improve the sani­tation situation.

There was a zero-tolerance policy for the redressal of citi­zens’ complaints regarding cleanliness.

E-filing system has been im­plemented for transparency in company affairs. 

The CEO further said that steps to increase new machin­ery and manpower for sanita­tion were in the final stages.

No increase in BRT fares, one-time ticket

He directed to ensure repair­ing of containers and installa­tion of dust bins as early as pos­sible.

It was also decided in the meeting that strict action would be taken against the field staff for poor performance.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1692161374.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023