Green initiative by School Education Department South Punjab commences

MULTAN - In a significant stride towards combating climate change, Mul­tan on Wednesday witnessed the inauguration of the Miy­awaki Forest Plantation 2023, a pioneering effort orchestrated by the School Education Depart­ment South Punjab.

The ceremonial event took place at the distinguished prem­ises of Government High School Jama-ul-Aloom in New Multan.

Dignitaries present at the event included Secretary School Education South Punjab Rana Saleem Ahmed, Secretary Forest South Punjab Sarfraz Hussain Magsi, and Additional Secretary School Education South Punjab Agha Zaheer Shirazi.

The scope of this initiative is vast as Miyawaki Forest is de­signed to be established across 258 schools, spanning 11 dis­tricts in South Punjab. Secretary of Schools Education South Pun­jab Rana Saleem Ahmed Khan emphasised the magnitude of the project, disclosing that 116,000 trees will take root as part of the year’s Miyawaki For­est Campaign.

Encompassing a sprawling expanse of 14 thousand mar­las, this green initiative is set to transform the landscape of 258 schools in South Punjab. As Sec­retary of School Education South Punjab, he pointed out that the conservation of these newly planted trees will be a collective effort involving teachers, stu­dents, and school personnel, en­suring their flourishing growth.

Rana Salim Ahmad Khan fur­ther underscored the holistic benefits of this reforestation endeavour. Apart from bolster­ing the ecological landscape, the greening of school prem­ises is projected to improve the overall environment and enhance the beauty of the edu­cational institutions.

The event served as a remind­er of the successful Phase 1 of Miyawaki Forest, wherein a re­markable 108,000 saplings were planted previously. Secretary School Education South Punjab highlighted the strategic place­ment of these Miyawaki forests on plots spanning 3 to 5 marla within school grounds.

As the enthusiasm for tree planting gains momentum among the students, Rana Sa­lim Ahmad Khan assured that the completion of Miyawaki Forest Phase 2 is imminent, set to culminate within a span of two days.

Sarfraz Hussain Magsi, Secre­tary Forest South Punjab, em­phasised the vital role of tree planting in mitigating climate change effects. The Forest De­partment’s contribution to this noble cause, by providing plants to schools for the Miyawaki For­est, stands as a testament to their commitment.

Magsi further remarked that a nation’s ecological health re­quired 25 percent of its land to be covered by forests. He urged every citizen to play his part in this initiative by planting and nurturing the trees. In light of the escalating impacts of climate change, the Secretary Forest South Punjab stressed the ur­gency of taking action.