Thursday, August 17, 2023
Gulistan team wins Int’l Day Wheelchair Basketball match 

STAFF REPORT
August 17, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Gu­listan wheelchair team defeat­ed Mirpur Khas Special Sports and Welfare Association team by 33-30 in an Independence Day wheelchair basketball match at Gama Stadium on Wednesday. The match was played under the supervision of President Pakistan Basket­ball Federation Alamgir Khan and Director Operations Col (R) Naseem Butt. Gulistan wheelchair players Naveed Salahuddin, Faisal Imran Jai­ram Irfan and Mirpurkhas special players Mazhar Qama­ruddin, Malik Ali Nawaz, Irfan Iqbal and Juma Khan showed excellent game. The cash priz­es and trophies were given to the winning and runner-up teams.

