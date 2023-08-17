Gulistan team wins Int’l Day Wheelchair Basketball match 

LAHORE - Gulistan wheelchair team defeated Mirpur Khas Special Sports and Welfare Association team by 33-30 in an Independence Day wheelchair basketball match at Gama Stadium on Wednesday. The match was played under the supervision of President Pakistan Basketball Federation Alamgir Khan and Director Operations Col (R) Naseem Butt. Gulistan wheelchair players Naveed Salahuddin, Faisal Imran Jairam Irfan and Mirpurkhas special players Mazhar Qamaruddin, Malik Ali Nawaz, Irfan Iqbal and Juma Khan showed excellent game. The cash prizes and trophies were given to the winning and runner-up teams.