Health dept terminates doctors’ attachment orders

Our Staff Reporter
August 17, 2023
QUETTA  -  Balochistan Health Depart­ment on Wednesday terminat­ed the attachments of doctors and paramedical staff across the province, asking them to report on their actual posting.

According to the details, Sec­retary Health Balochistan As­fand Yar Khan issued orders to terminate the attachment of doctors and paramedical staff across the province and in­structed the attached doctors and paramedical staff to report to their original place of posting.

In this regard, a letter has also been sent to the Divisional Director, DHOs and concerned authorities across the province.

