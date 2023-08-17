Health dept terminates doctors’ attachment orders

QUETTA - Balochistan Health Depart­ment on Wednesday terminat­ed the attachments of doctors and paramedical staff across the province, asking them to report on their actual posting.

According to the details, Sec­retary Health Balochistan As­fand Yar Khan issued orders to terminate the attachment of doctors and paramedical staff across the province and in­structed the attached doctors and paramedical staff to report to their original place of posting.

In this regard, a letter has also been sent to the Divisional Director, DHOs and concerned authorities across the province.