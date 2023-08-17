Thursday, August 17, 2023
IGP orders crackdown against fugitives

Our Staff Reporter
August 17, 2023
LAHORE   -  On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman An­war, the crackdown has been accel­erated to arrest the fugitives who are abroad. In continuation of which, 3 more dangerous offenders were ar­rested from United Arab Emirates and reached Pakistan while the total number of arrests has reached 109. According to details, Punjab Police, in connection with the initiation of murder cases, arrested 03 danger­ous proclaimed who had fled to the United Arab Emirates, successfully bringing them back to the country. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar thanked DIG Sikandar for his special support in the arrest and said that the pro­cess of arresting fugitives abroad was speeded up with the coopera­tion and efforts of DIG Sikandar post­ed in Interpol. According to the de­tails, among the arrested proclaimed are Ali Raza wanted by Faisalabad Police, Munir Hussain wanted by Jhelum Police and Muhammad Khan of DG Khan Police, the three accused had fled to UAE after committing se­rious crime like murder. Punjab Po­lice issued red notices with the help of Interpol and arrested the accused.

Our Staff Reporter

