IHC fixes PTI chief’s appeal against conviction on Aug 22

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday fixed the appeal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman against his convic­tion in the Toshakhana case for hearing on August 22. An IHC bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri will take up the case for hearing. During the previous hearing, the court had already sought the case re­cord from the trial court and also served notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on the plea seeking suspension of imprisonment sentence. Addi­tional District & Sessions Judge Hamayun Dilawar had sentenced the PTI chief for a three-year jail term along with Rs100,000 fine in the criminal case.