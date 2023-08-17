Islamabad police establish 'Minority Protection Unit' to secure minorities

Following the Jaranwala violence, the Islamabad police on Thursday formed a 'Minority Protection Unit' (MPU) for the protection of minority places of worship and communities.

The unit will comprise 70 personnel and work under the command of the SSP Operations.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), police said, “Seventy jawans (policemen) have been posted in the ‘Minority Protection Unit’.” All field officers will be responsible for protecting residential and sacred places of minorities situated in their areas.