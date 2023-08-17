Thursday, August 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Islamabad police establish 'Minority Protection Unit' to secure minorities

Islamabad police establish 'Minority Protection Unit' to secure minorities
Web Desk
5:35 PM | August 17, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

Following the Jaranwala violence, the Islamabad police on Thursday formed a 'Minority Protection Unit' (MPU) for the protection of minority places of worship and communities. 

The unit will comprise 70 personnel and work under the command of the SSP Operations.   

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), police said, “Seventy jawans (policemen) have been posted in the ‘Minority Protection Unit’.” All field officers will be responsible for protecting residential and sacred places of minorities situated in their areas.

Tags:

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1692245341.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023