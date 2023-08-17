Islamabad police establish special unit to secure minorities, their worship places

Following the Jaranwala violence, the Islamabad police on Thursday formed a “Minority Protection Unit” (MPU) for the protection of minority places of worship and communities.

The unit will comprise 70 personnel and work under the command of the SSP Operations.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the police said, “Seventy jawans (policemen) have been posted in the ‘Minority Protection Unit’.” All field officers will be responsible for protecting residential and sacred places of minorities situated in their areas.

The post further said the police would further strengthen contacts with the minorities at the division level.

The unit has been set up a day after violence took place against worship places of minorities in Jaranwala tehsil of Faisalabad.

The district administration has imposed section 144 for seven days for all types of gatherings, while Rangers has been deployed in Jaranwala.

The Jaranwala Town administration has already declared public holiday in the city.