IUB VC asks heads of teaching depts to improve relations between teachers, parents

BAHAWALPUR - The Islamia Uni­versity of Bahawalpur (IUB) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Naveed Akhtar has written a letter to the heads of teaching departments to promote interaction be­tween teachers and parents in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. The VC told all the chairmen, chairpersons, and heads of departments that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is an an­cient institution of learning which has been equipping students from all parts of South Punjab and Pakistan with the jewel of education for decades. In order to in­crease the performance of students in teaching and research quality, interac­tion between teachers and parents is very important. A conducive environment in the university is not pos­sible without the trust and confidence of the parents. For this purpose, it is im­portant that the relation­ship between teachers and parents is strong. Regular meetings between parents and faculty members, cur­ricular and co-curricular activities of students, and mutual interaction are very important for the im­provement of the campus environment which will improve the performance and reputation of the insti­tution.