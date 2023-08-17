Thursday, August 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

IUB VC asks heads of teaching depts to improve relations between teachers, parents

Staff Reporter
August 17, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

BAHAWALPUR   -   The Islamia Uni­versity of Bahawalpur (IUB) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Naveed Akhtar has written a letter to the heads of teaching departments to promote interaction be­tween teachers and parents in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. The VC told all the chairmen, chairpersons, and heads of departments that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is an an­cient institution of learning which has been equipping students from all parts of South Punjab and Pakistan with the jewel of education for decades. In order to in­crease the performance of students in teaching and research quality, interac­tion between teachers and parents is very important. A conducive environment in the university is not pos­sible without the trust and confidence of the parents. For this purpose, it is im­portant that the relation­ship between teachers and parents is strong. Regular meetings between parents and faculty members, cur­ricular and co-curricular activities of students, and mutual interaction are very important for the im­provement of the campus environment which will improve the performance and reputation of the insti­tution. 

No increase in BRT fares, one-time ticket

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1692161374.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023