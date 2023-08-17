IUB VC asks heads of teaching depts to improve relations between teachers, parents

BAHAWALPUR - The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Naveed Akhtar has written a letter to the heads of teaching departments to promote interaction between teachers and parents in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. The VC told all the chairmen, chairpersons, and heads of departments that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is an ancient institution of learning which has been equipping students from all parts of South Punjab and Pakistan with the jewel of education for decades. In order to increase the performance of students in teaching and research quality, interaction between teachers and parents is very important. A conducive environment in the university is not possible without the trust and confidence of the parents. For this purpose, it is important that the relationship between teachers and parents is strong. Regular meetings between parents and faculty members, curricular and co-curricular activities of students, and mutual interaction are very important for the improvement of the campus environment which will improve the performance and reputation of the institution.