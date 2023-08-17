Karachi police bust gang involved in motorcycle theft

KARACHI-The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell apprehended six individuals accused of motorcycle theft in Karachi and being sold in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on fake documents. According to the details, a six-member gang – allegedly involved in selling motorcycles in Balochistan and KPK on fake papers – was busted from different areas of Karachi, recovering six stolen motorcycles from their possession. The accused used to commit their criminal activities in Korangi, Shah Faisal, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Nazimabad, and Liaquatabad. During the interrogation, it has been revealed that counterfeit documents are being used for stolen motorcycles, which are then sold in Balochistan and KP.

Police claimed to have arrested a drug supplier and recovered marijuana from his possession.

According to police sources, Station House Officer (SHO) Tando Yousuf Police Station, Sub Inspector (SI) Muhammad Anwer Zada along with police team conducted a raid in his territorial jurisdiction and arrested drug peddler Adnan Siddiqui and recovered 1960 kg marijuana from his possession while his accomplice Hazrat Khan Pathan managed to escape from the scene. Police have registered a case against them under relevant law.