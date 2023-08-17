KCDA launches environment-friendly campaign

MIRPURKHAS -The Kachi Com­munity Development Association (KCDA) in col­laboration with Tear Fund on Wednesday launched an environment-friendly cam­paign and in this regard, awareness was given at Isa Khan Mori Union Council kaak. Deputy Director So­cial Welfare Mirpurkhas Ju­naid Mirza, In-charge Direc­tor Information Mirpurkhas Ghulam Raza Khoso, Assis­tant Director Environment Shahzad ur Rehman, Depu­ty Director Kachhi Commu­nity Development Madam Huma Abner, Program Co­ordinator Shamon Karam, Natasha Nirabhu, Social Welfare Child Protection Unit, Muhammad Ali Khoso, Nadia Shah, Musrat Jabeen, Alina Mehtab and others participated in the aware­ness campaign. Speakers on the occasion said that cli­mate change was adversely affecting our environment, and we have witnessed ris­ing temperatures and heavy rains during the monsoon, therefore, we all have to plant more and more en­vironment-friendly trees to ensure cleanliness keep the environment clean. On this occasion, Alina Mehtab of Child Protection of Social Welfare Depart­ment said that we have to create awareness for the protection of the environ­ment. The Department of Social Welfare is working to implement the legislation made by the Government of Sindh to prevent incidents of violence against children.