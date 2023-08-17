Thursday, August 17, 2023
KCDA launches environment-friendly campaign

OUR STAFF REPORT
August 17, 2023
Regional, Karachi

MIRPURKHAS -The Kachi Com­munity Development Association (KCDA) in col­laboration with Tear Fund on Wednesday launched an environment-friendly cam­paign and in this regard, awareness was given at Isa Khan Mori Union Council kaak. Deputy Director So­cial Welfare Mirpurkhas Ju­naid Mirza, In-charge Direc­tor Information Mirpurkhas Ghulam Raza Khoso, Assis­tant Director Environment Shahzad ur Rehman, Depu­ty Director Kachhi Commu­nity Development Madam Huma Abner, Program Co­ordinator Shamon Karam, Natasha Nirabhu, Social Welfare Child Protection Unit, Muhammad Ali Khoso, Nadia Shah, Musrat Jabeen, Alina Mehtab and others participated in the aware­ness campaign. Speakers on the occasion said that cli­mate change was adversely affecting our environment, and we have witnessed ris­ing temperatures and heavy rains during the monsoon, therefore, we all have to plant more and more en­vironment-friendly trees to ensure cleanliness keep the environment clean. On this occasion, Alina Mehtab of Child Protection of Social Welfare Depart­ment said that we have to create awareness for the protection of the environ­ment. The Department of Social Welfare is working to implement the legislation made by the Government of Sindh to prevent incidents of violence against children.

Sindh govt yet to notify elected chairman of healthcare comission

OUR STAFF REPORT

