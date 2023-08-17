Koral police arrest murder accused through Interpol

ISLAMABAD-The investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) of police station Koral has arrested an accused involved in murder case through Interpol from Dubai, a police public relations officer said on Wednesday.

He said that, on 20 September 2022, Koral police station received an application from a citizen who stated that his brother namely Faisal Ilyas was missing and his mobile phone was powered off and could not be traced despite hectic efforts by family members.

Upon receiving the application, the Koral Police team registered a FIR no.1673/22. Following this incident, a special investigation team was constituted. The police team found the dead body from the sewerage line.

Afterwards, the police team utilized all available resources and used technical and scientific methods and arrested the main accused namely Arbab Khalil from UAE with the help of Interpol, while further investigation is underway.

CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari said that Islamabad capital police adopt a zero tolerance policy against violence including injustices and crimes and the accused involved in it will be brought to justice by taking strict legal action against them. He appreciated the performance of the police teams and further directed all officers to intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard,” he said.