KP govt prohibits public servants from using social media

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has imposed restrictions on all government servants, prohibiting them from using social media to discuss or share information about government-related matters without prior approval from the administrative secretary, the head of the attached department, or the commission. This decision was made under Rule 34(A) of the KP Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1987. The competent authority took this step after noticing numerous instances of government and civil servants engaging in discussions on various social media platforms, addressing issues such as political matters, sectarianism, and anti-state activities.

The issued notification also highlights that Rules 23, 24, 25, 28, and 29 of the KP Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1987, expressly prohibit government servants from expressing views that undermine the country’s ideology and security, as well as from participating in public demonstrations against government decisions or policies.

Additionally, Rule 21 of the Government Servants’ Rules stipulates that no public servant is permitted to directly or indirectly communicate official information or the contents of any official document to unauthorized individuals, government servants, or the press.

The notification emphasizes strict adherence to these rules to prevent any potential legal consequences.