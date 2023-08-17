Landlords donate more land for Timeragara University

PESHAWAR - Nawabzada Sadruddin and Nawabzada Qutbuddin have generously donated an additional 20 kanals of land to Timergara University, supplementing their previous contribution of 88 kanals. Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali’s request prompted this additional donation, aimed at fostering education in underdeveloped regions. The two Nawabzadas met with the Governor, joined by dignitaries such as Asfandyar Khan, Inayatullah, and officials from the Higher Education Department.

Expressing immense gratitude, Governor Ali acknowledged the impact of this unprecedented generosity on advancing education and development in remote areas. Commemorative gifts were presented to the donors and delegates during the event.

Simultaneously, a significant meeting was convened at the Governor’s House to address land allocation between Agricultural University Peshawar and the University of Engineering and Technology Mardan. Chaired by Governor Ali, the meeting included key university figures and department representatives. The Governor instructed both universities to identify suitable land areas within the allocated 400 kanals and develop a comprehensive map accordingly. He also urged a committee to resolve distribution concerns within the next 7 days.

The combined efforts of the Nawabzadas and the government reflect a concerted push to enhance education accessibility and foster progress in disadvantaged areas through these strategic land donations.