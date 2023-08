LAHORE - The PML-N Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif has strongly condemned the violent incidents in Jaranwala Faisalabad. “Attacks on religions and religious places of worship are not acceptable in any way. The Pakistani state is bound to provide equal rights and protection to minorities. Provoca­tion and extremism are not in favor of anyone”, she said in her tweet. Maryam demanded of the Pun­jab government and administration to bring all the characters behind this heinous act to justice.