Met office forecast hot, humid  weather in Sindh

KARACHI - Pakistan Meteorological Department on Wednesday forecast hot and humid weather with dust raising winds in most districts of the province during next 24 hours. According to the met office, partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain or drizzle is ex­pected in coastal areas in­cluding Karachi on Thurs­day. During the previous 24 hours weather remained dry in Sindh while the highest temperature was recorded in Sukkur and Nawabshah. The maximum temperature in Sukkur and Nawabshah was recorded 39 degree centigrade. The maximum temperature in Karachi was 31 C, in Hy­derabad 35 C, Thatta 36 C, Moen jo Daro and Dadu 38 C and in Mithi 33 C.