Thursday, August 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Minister calls for promoting local scientists

SM Tanveer visits Center for Excellence in Molecular Biology

Our Staff Reporter
August 17, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer here on Wednesday visit­ed the research institute, Center for Excellence in Molecular Biology (CEMB) to observe the re­search process in various departments of the insti­tute’s lab. CEMB Direc­tor Professor Dr. Muazur Rehman gave a detailed briefing about the cen­ter’s performance and future plans. The provincial minister was told that the center equipped with modern equipment and knowl­edge but there was a lack of resourc­es. There were foreign qualified sci­entists in the institution who needed support. While addressing the meet­ing, the Provincial Minister said that in order to achieve good results, the local scientists had to be given im­portance and to carry forward the research work with the collabora­tion of private sector. An economic improvement plan had been made through pro­motion of modern agri­culture and the results of agricultural research were being transferred to the farmers, he added. SM Tanveer said that re­cently 40 research proj­ects worth Rs 900 million had been approved by the Punjab Agriculture Research Board. “Together, we will work to enhance research work and Punjab government will provide sup­port in this regard,” he assured. Vice Chancellor PU, Deputy Managing Di­rector Punjab Seed Corporation and scientists of the institution partici­pated in the briefing session.

No increase in BRT fares, one-time ticket

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1692161374.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023