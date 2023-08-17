Minister calls for promoting local scientists

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer here on Wednesday visit­ed the research institute, Center for Excellence in Molecular Biology (CEMB) to observe the re­search process in various departments of the insti­tute’s lab. CEMB Direc­tor Professor Dr. Muazur Rehman gave a detailed briefing about the cen­ter’s performance and future plans. The provincial minister was told that the center equipped with modern equipment and knowl­edge but there was a lack of resourc­es. There were foreign qualified sci­entists in the institution who needed support. While addressing the meet­ing, the Provincial Minister said that in order to achieve good results, the local scientists had to be given im­portance and to carry forward the research work with the collabora­tion of private sector. An economic improvement plan had been made through pro­motion of modern agri­culture and the results of agricultural research were being transferred to the farmers, he added. SM Tanveer said that re­cently 40 research proj­ects worth Rs 900 million had been approved by the Punjab Agriculture Research Board. “Together, we will work to enhance research work and Punjab government will provide sup­port in this regard,” he assured. Vice Chancellor PU, Deputy Managing Di­rector Punjab Seed Corporation and scientists of the institution partici­pated in the briefing session.