Naqvi orders effective measures to reduce public rush on token counters

Lahore - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conducted a 3.5 hours marathon visit to the Metro Bus and Orange Line Metro Train on Wednesday.

Mohsin Naqvi travelled in the Metro Bus and Orange Line Metro Train and inquired from the passengers about travelling facilities. Mohsin Naqvi boarded the Metro Bus from the Kutchery Station. The CM bought his and one of his staff members’ tokens and travelled up to Janazgah Station.

Air conditioners of the Metro Bus were out of order and the passengers were in pathetic condition due to severe hot and humid weather. The passengers complained that the air conditioners of Metro Buses are out of order for the last six months.

The chief minister directed to ensure early functioning of air conditioners of the Metro Buses. Mohsin Naqvi stated that male and female students will travel free on the Metro Bus and Orange Line Train. The CM directed Secretary Transport to put up a summary in this regard. CM Mohsin Naqvi inspected the arrangements and facilities at the Metro Bus and Orange Line Metro Train stations.

Mohsin Naqvi inquired from the passengers about travelling facilities in the bus and assured them resolution of their problems at the earliest. He visited Anarkali Station of Orange Line Metro Train where washrooms were closed, water was not available, token machines were out of order and long queues of passengers were being made.

The chief minister expressed his indignation over inadequate facilities being provided at the station. The CM immediately summoned Secretary Transport in this regard. CM Mohsin Naqvi travelled from the Anarkali Station up to Ali Town and checked token machines and other facilities on the stations. There were also long queues of passengers at the Ali Town Station. The passengers made a pile of complaints to the CM.

Mohsin Naqvi directed to provide facilities for charging the metro card online or through credit card. He talked with the passengers during his journey and inquired from them about travelling facilities. The passengers complained about non-functioning of token machines and shutting down of wash rooms.

Mohsin Naqvi travelled from Ali Town to Lakshmi Chowk on his return journey through Orange Line Metro Train. Mohsin Naqvi ordered effective measures to reduce public rush on the token counters for the passengers. He directed to increase travelling facilities for the women on the Orange Line Metro Train. Mohsin Naqvi shook hands with the elderly passengers by going to their seats and also inquired travelling facilities from the women.

Earlier, the CM visited the Registry Branch of DC Office Lahore where staff members of the Registry Branch were not present. CM checked attendance of the staff members and listened to the complaints of citizens present in the Registry Office. CM expressed his indignation over non-availability of staff members at the Sub-Registrar Data Ganj Bakhsh Town Office. The Sub-Registrar reached office after the arrival of CM Mohsin Naqvi. Other staff members also reached office during the visit of CM.