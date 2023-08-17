New Zealand to tour Bangladesh after a 10-year hiatus

A long-awaited return to Bangladesh for the Blackcaps, who are set to tour the country for a split ODI and Test series, marking the first such encounter since 2013.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board unveiled the itinerary of New Zealand's long-awaited tour which features three ODIs ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The white-ball series would hold significant importance for both teams in their preparations leading up to the marquee event.

The second leg of the tour comprises a two-match Test series which will be a part of the current ICC World Test Championship cycle. The red-ball clashes will take place after the World Cup in November-December.

The tour is set to commence on 21 September, with all three ODIs scheduled to take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. Following the conclusion of the World Cup, the Test series is scheduled to start in late November. The venue for both Tests will be announced at a later time.

2019 World Cup finalists New Zealand will begin their CWC23 campaign on 5 October – the tournament opener – against the reigning champions England in Ahmedabad.

Bangladesh begin their World Cup journey against Afghanistan on 7 October at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.