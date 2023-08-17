Nikahnama in marriage

Marriage is a sacred partnership that brings individuals together. In Pakistan, the “nikahnama” is a crucial document that outlines the terms of marriage. However, despite its significance, a lack of awareness prevails among women regarding the rights contained in this document.
The nikahnama, also known as a marriage contract, serves as a legal agreement between the bride and groom in Pakistan. It is signed by the couple, the officiating cleric, and witnesses during the wedding ceremony. The document represents various essential elements, including the “Haq mehr,” rights of divorce, and maintenance. But the dearth of awareness among women about the content of nikahnama invariably leads to unfortunate outcomes and a significant imbalance in a marriage.
However, the patriarchal norms deeply established in Pakistani society and culture often result in a lack of awareness among women about their legal rights and entitlements. Fundamental rights such as the right to consent, maintenance, and inheritance are rights that women must be aware of and assert in their marriage.
Due to cultural and societal pressures, many women find it challenging to exercise their rights, leading to various forms of discrimination, abuse, and inequality within marriage.
Therefore, women must be empowered through an awareness campaign regarding their fundamental rights provided in the nikahnama.
TABISH FEROZ,
Turbat.