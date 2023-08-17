Thursday, August 17, 2023
No increase in BRT fares, one-time ticket

August 17, 2023
Peshawar   -  The Spokesperson of Trans Peshawar rejected the rumours of a fare increase for the bus rapid transit (BRT) service on Wednesday.

She stated that there have been no changes in fares between different stations, and the price for a one-time ticket also remains unchanged. She added that the minimum fare for BRT Peshawar is Rs 15, while the maximum fare is Rs 55

. The price for a one-time ticket is Rs 50, and the card and mobile app must maintain a minimum balance of Rs 55.

The spokesperson mentioned that the minimum balance limit and ticket price were established last year.

