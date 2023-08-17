Over 60 dead in migrant boat sinking off Cape Verde: UN agency

PRAIA, CAPE VERDE - More than 60 people are believed to have died after a mi­grant boat from Senegal was found off West Africa’s Cape Verde islands, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said on Wednesday. Sixty-three people are thought to have died, while the 38 survivors included four children aged 12 to 16, IOM spokeswoman Safa Msehli told AFP. The long wooden fishing essel, known as a pirogue, was spotted Monday in the Atlantic Ocean about 150 nautical miles (277 kilometres) from the Cape Verdean island of Sal, police said. The Spanish fishing vessel that saw it alerted Cape Verdean au­thorities. The Cape Verde archi­pelago lies about 600 kilome­tres (350 miles) off the coast on the maritime migration route to the Spanish Canary Islands -- a gateway to the European Union.