Thursday, August 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
August 17, 2023
Opinions, Past in Perspective

“In the midst of movement and chaos,
keep stillness inside of you.”
–Deepak Chopra

The Underground River of Puerto Princesa in the Philippines is a natural wonder that astonishes visitors with its beauty and mystique. Flowing through a vast cave system, this river, named Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park, showcases impressive limestone formations and a diverse ecosystem. Exploring it by boat allows visitors to witness stunning stalactites and stalagmites while immersed in the serene darkness. Protected as a UNESCO World Heritage site, the Underground River serves as a sanctuary for unique wildlife and serves as a reminder of the incredible marvels nature has to offer.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1692161374.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023