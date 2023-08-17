Thursday, August 17, 2023
PFA stops working of water filtration plant

Our Staff Reporter
August 17, 2023
LAHORE  -  Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has stopped the working of a water filtration plant over an excessive quantity of arsenic in water. PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar said on Wednesday that the authority took action against Crystal Wa­ter Filtration Plant on Sui Gas Road Shahdara due to quality parameters and failing to present the record of filter change to the raiding team on the spot. He said that high level of arsenic in water could be extremely harmful to human health because micro-biologically contaminated drinking water causes diseases such as hepatitis, diarrhea, dys­entery and cholera. Raja Jahangir said that strict legal action would be taken against adulterators involved in food adulteration. In order to do food business, it was necessary for food business operators (FBOs) to follow the rules set by the PFA, he added. He said that PFA’s water safety teams conduct surprise checks of filtration plants to ensure the provision of clean drinking water. He appealed to the public to keep an eye on adulteration in their surround­ings and inform the PFA on 1223- helpline number in case of observing any suspicious activities related to the food.

Our Staff Reporter

