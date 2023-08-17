PML-N minority wing leader demands suo moto notice of Church attack

LAHORE - The central president of PML-N minority wing and President Pakistan Christian Council, Sena­tor Kamran Michael has demanded of the Supreme Court to take notice of the incidents of attacks on Christian settlements and burning and vandalism of churches by miscreants in the Jaranwala area of Faisalabad. He demanded that the incidents should be investigated at the judi­cial level. In his statement, he demanded that the ele­ments behind this incident who targeted the property and places of worship of Christians and defamed the name of Pakistan all over the world with this trag­edy should be marked and punished. “A judicial com­mission should be consti­tuted to bring about this, while strict action should be taken against the insti­tutions that showed their inability to prevent this tragedy from happening”, he said. Also, Chairman Bhai Chara Foundation and former PPP MPA PPP Per­vez Rafique condemned the act of blasphemy as well as the attacks on Christian houses and churches in a statement. He said both the incidents were reflec­tions of a sick mindset. “We hope that sense will prevail on both sides. Let us work together to control further damage. Let us also work unitedly to fail any efforts of the culprits who are trying to break peace and brotherhood between the Christian and the Mus­lim communities”, he re­marked. Pervez demanded that the law enforcement agencies should take re­sponsibility for the protec­tion of the churches and the lives and property of the Christian people.