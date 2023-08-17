Police implement comprehensive security measures during Bari Imam Urs  

Islamabad -Following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police on Wednesday has implemented comprehensive security measures during Bari Imam Urs. As part of these efforts, SP High Security Zone, Muhammad Iqbal, visited various security blockades. During his visit, he interacted with officials performing security duties at different points. He emphasized the importance of their roles in ensuring a secure environment for all attendees of the Urs. He also directed the officials to closely monitor any suspicious individuals and potential criminal elements during their duties. He said that officers and officials must diligently perform their duties. A positive and accommodating approach towards the visitors of the Urs is crucial. The Third Avenue blockade is to remain open, allowing ease of transportation for the attendees. The Islamabad Capital Police is committed to effective security arrangements. Every possible capability is being utilized to guarantee the safety of the citizens during the Bari Imam Urs, he added. In order to assist the police force in their efforts, the public is urged to cooperate and support the security personnel during the Urs. Citizens are also requested to immediately report any suspicious activity to the Islamabad Capital Police Helpline.