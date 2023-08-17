Thursday, August 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Police officer martyred by gunmen laid to rest in Sialkot

Police officer martyred by gunmen laid to rest in Sialkot
Our Staff Reporter
August 17, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT  -  The funeral prayer of an Assis­tant Sub-Inspector who mar­tyred by the firing of outlaws on Wednesday morning was held here at Police Lines, Sialkot. 

Gujranwala Division Commis­sioner Naveed Haider Shirazi, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Haider Ashraf, Deputy Com­missioner (DC) Adnan Mehm­ood Awan and District Police Officer (DPO) Ziaullah attended the funeral prayer of martyred ASI Shahzad Ahmed Cheema. Speaking on the occasion, Com­missioner Gujranwala Division Naveed Haider Shirazi said that the martyr was alive, the death of martyr was the guarantee of survival and life of the nation.

The commissioner said the police personnel of Punjab Po­lice were working day and night to protect the life and property of people and were sacrificing their lives while performing their duties. He said that mar­tyrs were benefactors of the na­tion and the country and it was the state’s responsibility to take care of their families. Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala Division Dr Haider Ashraf said that teams had been formed to arrest the killer of police official. 

No increase in BRT fares, one-time ticket

RPO Gujranwala Dr Haider Ashraf also met the brother and son of martyred ASI. Police of­ficers, lawyers, civil society and the people from all walks of life attended the funeral prayer. It is pertinent to mention here that ASI Shahzad Ahmed Cheema was killed by the outlaws dur­ing a raid.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1692161374.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023