Police officer martyred by gunmen laid to rest in Sialkot

SIALKOT - The funeral prayer of an Assis­tant Sub-Inspector who mar­tyred by the firing of outlaws on Wednesday morning was held here at Police Lines, Sialkot.

Gujranwala Division Commis­sioner Naveed Haider Shirazi, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Haider Ashraf, Deputy Com­missioner (DC) Adnan Mehm­ood Awan and District Police Officer (DPO) Ziaullah attended the funeral prayer of martyred ASI Shahzad Ahmed Cheema. Speaking on the occasion, Com­missioner Gujranwala Division Naveed Haider Shirazi said that the martyr was alive, the death of martyr was the guarantee of survival and life of the nation.

The commissioner said the police personnel of Punjab Po­lice were working day and night to protect the life and property of people and were sacrificing their lives while performing their duties. He said that mar­tyrs were benefactors of the na­tion and the country and it was the state’s responsibility to take care of their families. Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala Division Dr Haider Ashraf said that teams had been formed to arrest the killer of police official.

RPO Gujranwala Dr Haider Ashraf also met the brother and son of martyred ASI. Police of­ficers, lawyers, civil society and the people from all walks of life attended the funeral prayer. It is pertinent to mention here that ASI Shahzad Ahmed Cheema was killed by the outlaws dur­ing a raid.