ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Peoples Party yesterday said that elections should not be delayed as polls will ensure conti­nuity of the system. PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said PPP along with the coalition partners prevented the country from de­faulting. “Exiting from the IMF program and revival of the IMF agreement both were essential,” he said. In a statement, Bukhari said the process of constitu­ency deliberations falls under the responsibility of the Election Commission, but general elections should not be delayed beyond place by February 24.

Bukhari emphasized that institutional strength and reforms were possible through the continuity of the democratic system. The completion of the national and provincial assemblies, Senate, and Electoral College is a constitutional requirement, he maintained. Bukhari highlighted the need for free and transparent elections, with the Election Com­mission fulfilling its constitutional duty and the caretaker government remaining impartial. “Rising inflation is affecting the public, and citizens are fac­ing difficulties due to increasing fuel prices every fif­teen days,” he said. Bukhari urged the caretaker gov­ernment that with the consultation of all political forces, they should provide relief to the citizens, and economic policies remain consistent. “All stakehold­ers should collectively make sustainable decisions to overcome the economic crisis,” he underlined.

To relieve debts, he said, a balance must be struck between imports and exports. “Short-term agricultural projects are beneficial for the coun­try’s progress and the welfare of the people. The People’s Party government of 2008 increased wheat’s support price, making the country self-sufficient,” he contended. Bukhari stressed that the performance of the PPP-led government in Sindh was remarkable, which led to public trust evident in municipal elections. He mentioned that in Sindh, the PPP-led government has made com­mendable improvements in healthcare facilities, benefiting needy citizens across the country.”