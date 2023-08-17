Protesters condemn violence against Christian community in Lahore

Members of the Christian community, human rights activists and general public staged a protest in front of the Charing Cross, Lahore on Thursday against the Jaranwala violence and demanded an end to attacks against the minorities in the country.

The demonstrators criticised the Punjab police and government for their failure to protect the minorities, and decried the violent groups that vandalised churches and set fire to houses of Christians.

The protesters chanted slogans against the government and authorities as they called for the protection of minorities from mob assaults and lynching.

The protesters unitedly, emphasised that the Constitution guaranteed the minorities’ rights, religious freedom and equal treatment.