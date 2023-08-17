PTI chief moves SC against conviction in Toshakhana case

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former prime minister on Thursday moved the Supreme Court against conviction in Toshakhana case.

The legal team representing the PTI chief filed a petition, seeking his release from Attock jail.

The petition highlights that the PTI chairman, as an ex-prime minister, is a victim of political vendetta as more than 180 cases have been registered against him.

The PTI urged the top court to intervene and prevent further arrest of the PTI head in other cases.

The federal government, IG Punjab and Balochistan, and Superintendent Jail Attock have been nominated as respondents in the petition.

Additionally, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and Anti-Terrorism Courts of Lahore and Islamabad have also been named as parties in the plea.

This petition has been filed under Article 184(3) of the Constitution.