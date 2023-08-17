Senior PML-N leaders meet Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE - Senior PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafiq and Malik Ahmed Khan called on former Prime Min­ister and party President Mian Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday and discussed with him matters per­taining to the party’s organization and the up­coming general elections. Party leaders appreci­ated Shehbaz Sharif’s services as prime minister for saving Pakistan from default and giving eco­nomic stability to the country. Speaking on the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif said that he completed the toughest journey in country’s history in the last sixteen months. “I take pride in the fact that I did not think of politics, but only thought of the welfare of the state and the people”, Sheh­baz Sharif said while taking to the party leaders. He further stated that the PML-N would relieve the people from economic problems and bring the country to the destination of economic self-reliance. The former prime minister appreciated the services of Khawaja Saad Rafiq and Malik Ahmed for the country and the party.