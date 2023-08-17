Thursday, August 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Senior PML-N leaders meets Shehbaz Sharif

Ex-PM terms his 16-month term the toughest journey in country’s history

OUR STAFF REPORT
August 17, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Senior PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafiq and Malik Ahmed Khan called on former Prime Min­ister and party President Mian Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday and discussed with him matters per­taining to the party’s organization and the up­coming general elections. Party leaders appreci­ated Shehbaz Sharif’s services as prime minister for saving Pakistan from default and giving eco­nomic stability to the country. Speaking on the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif said that he completed the toughest journey in country’s history in the last sixteen months. “I take pride in the fact that I did not think of politics, but only thought of the welfare of the state and the people”, Sheh­baz Sharif said while taking to the party leaders. He further stated that the PML-N would relieve the people from economic problems and bring the country to the destination of economic self-reliance. The former prime minister appreciated the services of Khawaja Saad Rafiq and Malik Ahmed for the country and the party.

No increase in BRT fares, one-time ticket

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1692161374.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023