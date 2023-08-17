SHO suspended on death of accused in police custody

PESHAWAR - The CCPO Peshawar, Syed Ashfaq Anwar, took notice of the death of an accused in alleged police custody on Wednesday. He suspended the SHO of Machni Gate and ordered an inquiry. The CCPO stated that no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands and assured justice for the relatives of the deceased.

Earlier, the relatives of the deceased accused, including women and children, placed the body on the GT road under Suripul and blocked it for traffic. They claimed that the Machni Gate police had detained the deceased and his brother from their village on Saturday night and allegedly tortured him to death while in police custody. These allegations were supported by the signs of violence on the body, they added.

The family members of the victim refused to unblock the road. However, following the CCPO’s directives, a police team negotiated with the protesters and convinced them to bury the body, thus ending the protest. Assured by the police, the protesters dispersed peacefully and unblocked the road.