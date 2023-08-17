Thursday, August 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

SHO suspended on death of accused in police custody

APP
August 17, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   The CCPO Peshawar, Syed Ashfaq Anwar, took notice of the death of an accused in alleged police custody on Wednesday. He suspended the SHO of Machni Gate and ordered an inquiry. The CCPO stated that no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands and assured justice for the relatives of the deceased.

Earlier, the relatives of the deceased accused, including women and children, placed the body on the GT road under Suripul and blocked it for traffic. They claimed that the Machni Gate police had detained the deceased and his brother from their village on Saturday night and allegedly tortured him to death while in police custody. These allegations were supported by the signs of violence on the body, they added.

The family members of the victim refused to unblock the road. However, following the CCPO’s directives, a police team negotiated with the protesters and convinced them to bury the body, thus ending the protest. Assured by the police, the protesters dispersed peacefully and unblocked the road.

No increase in BRT fares, one-time ticket

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1692161374.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023