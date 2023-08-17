Sirajul Haq announces country-wide protests tomorrow against price hike

LAHORE: - Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq has announced country-wide protest on coming Friday against recent price hike in petroleum products. In a statement issued from Mansoorah on Wednesday,Sirajul Haq not only condemned increase in price but also asked caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar to take the decision back. “There has been no cabinet yet, but the killing decision has been taken at the direction of the IMF.” The JI leader said the nation just celebrated 76th Independence Day and the very next date, when even the cabinet has not yet been sworn in, the caretaker government has announced massive price hike in all petroleum products, sending multiplier waves through the economy. “The Jamaat-e-Islami invites the entire nation to come out and join hands with it coming Friday to protest against this decision. The JI would take out protest rallies on all district headquarters in the country against atrocious act by the government,” he said.