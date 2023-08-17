Sirajul Haq announces country-wide protests tomorrow against price hike

LAHORE: - Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq has announced country-wide protest on coming Fri­day against recent price hike in petroleum products. In a statement issued from Man­soorah on Wednesday,Sirajul Haq not only condemned in­crease in price but also asked caretaker Prime Minister An­warul Haq Kakar to take the decision back. “There has been no cabinet yet, but the killing decision has been tak­en at the direction of the IMF.” The JI leader said the nation just celebrated 76th Indepen­dence Day and the very next date, when even the cabinet has not yet been sworn in, the caretaker government has an­nounced massive price hike in all petroleum products, send­ing multiplier waves through the economy. “The Jamaat-e-Islami invites the entire nation to come out and join hands with it coming Friday to protest against this deci­sion. The JI would take out protest rallies on all district headquarters in the country against atrocious act by the government,” he said.