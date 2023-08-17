Thursday, August 17, 2023
Sudan civil war ‘spiraling out of control,’ says UN

News Desk
August 17, 2023
KHARTOUM - More than one million people have fled Sudan to neighboring countries since April, according to the United Nations, as fighting between two warring fac­tions plunges the country into civil war. The conflict in Sudan has displaced more than 3.4 million people in­side the country, a report released on Tuesday by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said. Those who escaped Sudan have arrived in other coun­tries in the region including Egypt, Libya, Chad, the Cen­tral African Republic, South Sudan and Ethiopia. 

Heavy fighting broke out between the Sudanese army and the paramili­tary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in mid-April, trigger­ing a mass exodus of refu­gees from the East African country, where allied mili­tias have been accused of killing civilians, ransacking houses and ethnic cleans­ing, leading to accusations of crimes against humanity.

