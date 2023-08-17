Sudan civil war ‘spiraling out of control,’ says UN

KHARTOUM - More than one million people have fled Sudan to neighboring countries since April, according to the United Nations, as fighting between two warring factions plunges the country into civil war. The conflict in Sudan has displaced more than 3.4 million people inside the country, a report released on Tuesday by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said. Those who escaped Sudan have arrived in other countries in the region including Egypt, Libya, Chad, the Central African Republic, South Sudan and Ethiopia.
Heavy fighting broke out between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in mid-April, triggering a mass exodus of refugees from the East African country, where allied militias have been accused of killing civilians, ransacking houses and ethnic cleansing, leading to accusations of crimes against humanity.