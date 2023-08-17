Thursday, August 17, 2023
Syraus Qazi made foreign secretary

MATEEN HAIDER
August 17, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  The federal government on Thursday appointed Syraus Qazi, a BPS 22 officer of the foreign service, as new for­eign secretary in place of outgoing foreign secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan who retired on 16th August. 

Syraus Qazi would take up his responsibility today. Establishment Division issued a notifi­cation of his appointed on Wednesday. Syraus Qazi is currently serving as Special Secretary Foreign Office. He earlier served as Pakistan’s ambassador to Turkey. Meanwhile, outgoing foreign secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan paid a farewell call on President Dr Arif Alvi here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. The president congratu­lated Dr Asad Majeed Khan on the successful completion of his term as the 31st foreign sec­retary. He also lauded the foreign secretary’s professional competence and initiatives on the diplomatic fronts.

MATEEN HAIDER

