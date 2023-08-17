Ten commercial buildings sealed over dengue larvae

MULTAN - The district government has sealed ten commercial buildings over the pres­ence of dengue larvae dur­ing a special surveillance initiated across the city here on Wednesday. In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jehangir, the teams of the district government and health department launched a joint surveil­lance operation in the city during which various commercial and domestic buildings were inspected. The team found dengue larvae in ten commercial buildings and sealed the buildings while separate cases were also registered against 200 citizens over violations of dengue larvae standard operating proce­dure (SOP). This was dis­closed by Focal Person for Dengue Dr Atta-ul-Rehman in a statement issued here on Wednesday. He said that surveillance was being car­ried out on a daily basis and various steps were being taken to prevent the dengue virus. He urged the masses to cooperate with the health department in controlling dengue larvae by following the SOP and asked them to keep clean­liness in their houses and commercial buildings.