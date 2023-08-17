TPL Maps launches consumer navigation app

LAHORE-TPL Maps, a subsidiary of TPL Corp, has announced the launch of its consumer navigation app, the nation’s first smart maps application that brings cutting-edge location data, location intelligence, and GIS services to both corporate institutions and individual users. The app is set to transform the way mapping is done in Pakistan, while also empowering businesses to harness the power of location-based data and intelligence for scaling their operations.

TPL Maps app is a ground-breaking app designed to provide local users with fuel-efficient route optimization, public transport and mass transit information, and hyper-local landmark-based navigation, all in one platform. “We are thrilled to introduce the TPL Maps app, a game-changer in the mapping landscape of Pakistan,” said Sarwar Khan, CEO - TPL Maps. “Our team of 100% Pakistani engineers and data scientists has worked tirelessly to create a comprehensive mapping solution that caters to both individual users and corporate entities. With its advanced features and unparalleled accuracy, TPL Maps will redefine how Pakistanis navigate and how corporations utilize location-based data.” As the pioneer in Pakistan’s location technology industry, TPL Maps boasts the largest localized data catalogue of over 8 million Points of Interest spanning more than 350 cities nationwide. The app boasts a robust database maintained and expanded by a team of over 100 dedicated employees, including 20 skilled data scientists.