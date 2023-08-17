Turmoil Persists

It seems as though Pakistan’s economic woes are about to get much worse. The Finance division notified a hike in petrol prices by as much as Rs.20, while new reports indicate that the value of the rupee has also fallen by Rs.4 in the open market. At the same time, industrial output has declined by 10.26% within the last month, and inflation figures are reaching a consistent high of 30%. All economic indicators are pointing towards a crisis that has remained with Pakistan for far too long. Meanwhile, the masses are being tested with many perplexed about what their standard of life might look like in the near future.

As per news reports, the prices of petrol and diesel have reached a record high; one litre of petrol is now being sold at Rs.292 after the caretaker government issued a notification to increase rates on Tuesday night. This news came just a few days after the public was reeling from the previous price hike and to justify it to the masses, the finance division has asserted that petroleum prices have risen internationally. As tough as this decision may have been to take, it is one that will undoubtedly have an enormous impact on industries which are already operating at high costs of production. With the prospects of costs rising more, there is a possibility that our large-scale manufacturers and major industries will become more uncompetitive in the international market.

Already, large scale manufacturers are reporting a decline in output by as much as 10.26%. This means that this revenue stream is declining very rapidly because these businesses are responsible for a majority of our exports. If output is low, then exports are likely to remain low as well. Furthermore, with the cost of operating being so high, our goods have become undesirable in the market. This, in fact, is evident by the rupee depreciation. Our currency has fallen by Rs.4 in the open market against the dollar, which is now valued at Rs.300. These are horrifying circumstances which have completely deprived not only the industries and businesses, but the masses as well.

Of course the path forward is going to be long and arduous but we have to start somewhere. We need political stability in the nation, and a government that will pick a path of recovery which successive governments can follow through with as well. Consistent policies aimed at growing the economy through encouraging innovation and business activities are needed, instead of short-term solutions that have landed us in this mess to begin with.