Thursday, August 17, 2023
Two arrested in journalist murder case

KUJ to hold protest rally on Friday against journalist murder

OUR STAFF REPORT
August 17, 2023
Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR-Police on Wednesday claimed the arrest of two prime accused for the murder of a journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar.
According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanghaar Malik, the Bureau Chief of Sindhi Television, Jan Muhammad Mahar, was gunned down at City’s Buzy road on August 13. The Sukkur police have arrested two nominated persons namely Bakhsal Ali Urf Bakhso Mahar and Babar Mahar.
On Tuesday, eleven identified and three unidentified persons have been nominated in the First Information Report (FIR) registered under the anti-terrorism act in the Police Station C section.
Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Wednesday constituted a committee to supervise the investigation regarding the murder of senior journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar in Sukkur. The said committee would be chaired by Deputy IGP Driving License Branch - Karachi Tanveer Alam Odho while ite members include SSP Sukkur, SSP Khairpur, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Gambat and Acting SP CTD Sukkur, according to an order. The committee would be responsible for tracing the case utilizing all available resources, exploring all angles, arresting the involved as soon as possible. The committee will ensure proper collection of all technical and forensic evidences. It will record all 164 statements to ensure foolproof investigation. The committee has been directed to keep the IGP Sindh updated on the progress of the case through interim reports initiated every three days.

