As a nation, we must understand that this political polarisation is creating dissensions and, like cancer, eroding and threatening the existence of Pakistan. Our country was created through a constitutional struggle led by Quaid-e-Azam, Allama Iqbal, and other pioneers of the freedom movement. Today, despite all the difficulties we face, many of them of our own making, we are free from the hatred, humiliation, and mob lynching that Muslims, Christians, and Dalits in India face almost daily. The majority of those involved in this greed-infected mayhem, having “Made Hay While the Sun Shines,” have abandoned this country and migrated lock, stock, and barrel to foreign safe havens. The events in Manipur and other states in India should awaken us from our deep slumber. We need to realise the gravity of our situation and make efforts for the sake of posterity and the 240 million citizens of Pakistan so that our country regains the status of a modern democratic welfare state that Jinnah envisioned, not a state in utter chaos. All paid state institutions need to collectively curtail transgressions of the constitution. It is a matter of survival and no longer a choice. At least on August 14, the celebrations within the country or abroad must be dominated by the Pakistan Flag and pictures only of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal, not of any political leader. We owe it to MAJ to display UNITY, FAITH, and DISCIPLINE on August 14 and try to inculcate this motto in letter and spirit.
The political parties, establishment, and civil bureaucracy must take stock of the situation and learn from the mistakes and follies that distanced us from the path and vision of our Founding Fathers. The Constitution of Pakistan must be enforced as the supreme law, and all paid institutions of the state and the three Constitutional pillars, namely Parliament, Executive, and Judiciary, must work within their confined and defined roles. Of the three Constitutional Pillars, the Executive and Parliament alone are of a political nature, while the Judiciary must be totally apolitical. Unfortunately, starting in 1955, when Justice Munir gave a controversial judgement based on the Doctrine of Necessity, the Judiciary has been beset with similar controversies and involved in regularising extrajudicial takeovers instead of censuring them.
MALIK TARIQ ALI,
Lahor