Unity, faith, and discipline

As a nation, we must under­stand that this political po­larisation is creating dissen­sions and, like cancer, eroding and threatening the existence of Pakistan. Our country was creat­ed through a constitutional strug­gle led by Quaid-e-Azam, Allama Iqbal, and other pioneers of the freedom movement. Today, de­spite all the difficulties we face, many of them of our own making, we are free from the hatred, hu­miliation, and mob lynching that Muslims, Christians, and Dalits in India face almost daily. The ma­jority of those involved in this greed-infected mayhem, having “Made Hay While the Sun Shines,” have abandoned this country and migrated lock, stock, and barrel to foreign safe havens. The events in Manipur and other states in In­dia should awaken us from our deep slumber. We need to realise the gravity of our situation and make efforts for the sake of pos­terity and the 240 million citizens of Pakistan so that our country re­gains the status of a modern dem­ocratic welfare state that Jinnah envisioned, not a state in utter chaos. All paid state institutions need to collectively curtail trans­gressions of the constitution. It is a matter of survival and no longer a choice. At least on August 14, the celebrations within the coun­try or abroad must be dominated by the Pakistan Flag and pictures only of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal, not of any political leader. We owe it to MAJ to display UNI­TY, FAITH, and DISCIPLINE on Au­gust 14 and try to inculcate this motto in letter and spirit.

The political parties, establish­ment, and civil bureaucracy must take stock of the situation and learn from the mistakes and fol­lies that distanced us from the path and vision of our Founding Fathers. The Constitution of Pak­istan must be enforced as the su­preme law, and all paid institu­tions of the state and the three Constitutional pillars, namely Parliament, Executive, and Judi­ciary, must work within their con­fined and defined roles. Of the three Constitutional Pillars, the Executive and Parliament alone are of a political nature, while the Judiciary must be totally apo­litical. Unfortunately, starting in 1955, when Justice Munir gave a controversial judgement based on the Doctrine of Necessity, the Ju­diciary has been beset with simi­lar controversies and involved in regularising extrajudicial take­overs instead of censuring them.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahor