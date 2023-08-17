US says Danube attacks show Putin ‘does not care’ on food security

WASHINGTON - The United States said Wednes­day that Russia’s drone strikes on Ukraine’s Danube infrastruc­ture showed that President Vlad­imir Putin did not care about the food supply for the developing world. “It is unacceptable. Putin simply does not care about glob­al food security,” State Depart­ment spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters. The governor of Ukraine’s Odesa region said that Russian attack drones had dam­aged grain facilities at a port on the Danube, which has emerged as a key way to export grain from the breadbasket nation af­ter Russia backed out of a UN-led agreement on safe passage in the Black Sea. The United States called on Russia to return to the Black Sea initiative, ne­gotiated in part by Turkey, “im­mediately.” “The contrast here is quite sharp. Our Ukrainian part­ners are inspiring the world, while Russia starves it by weap­onizing food,” Patel said.