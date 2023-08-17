Wahab Riaz announces retirement from international cricket

LAHORE - Left-arm fast bowler Wahab Riaz has announced his retire­ment from international cricket, bringing an end to a career that spanned over a decade.

Wahab, 38-year-old, made his international debut in February 2008 against Zimbabwe and went on to represent Pakistan in 27 Tests, 91 ODIs, and 36 T20Is. He took 83 wickets in five-day format, 120 wickets in ODIs, and 34 wick­ets in T20Is.

Wahab has always been a key member of the Pakistan team for many years and was part of the squad that played in the ICC Men’s World Cup in 2011, 2015 and 2019. He was the leading wicket taker for Pakistan in 2015 World Cup with 17 wickets.

Addressing the media conference today, Wahab Riaz said: “I have decided to retire from international cricket today. It has been an honor to represent Pakistan for the past 15 years. I have made some great memories and I am grateful for the op­portunity to have played for my country. “I want to thank PCB, my family, friends, teammates, and fans for their support during my journey.”

Chairman PCB Manage­ment Committee Zaka Ashraf said: “Wahab Riaz’s fast bowling has been a force to reckon with, and his fiery spells on the field have left a lasting impact on cricket fans around the world. He has been an integral part of many memorable matches and tournaments.

“As he steps away from interna­tional cricket, we respect his deci­sion and wish him all the best for his future endeavors. His experi­ence and skills will undoubtedly be missed, but we hope he contin­ues to contribute to the game in various capacities. “As he embarks on this new chapter in his life, we want Wahab to know that he will always be a part of the Pakistan cricket family, and we look for­ward to seeing his continued in­volvement in the sport,” he added.