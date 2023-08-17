Water level continues to rise in Sutlej as more water expected from India

The water level surging in Sutlej River, which has been in low flood at Ganda Singh Wala, quoting PDMA.

India has recently released surplus water from its water reservoirs in Sutlej swelling water flow in the river. “A flood flow of 69,220 cusecs currently passing through Ganda Singh point,” a spokesperson of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab stated.

“The water level at Ganda Singh is expected to reach to medium to high flood,” PDMA cautioned.

India could discharge more water to the river by August 20, spokesman said.

The PDMA has apprehended submerging of farmlands of Bahawalnagar, Lodhran, Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Multan, Bahawalpur and Vehari district in flooding.

PDMA control room monitoring water flow in rivers and at barrages round the clock, according to spokesperson.

The PDMA has issued instructions to departments and district administrations to keep preparations to tackle any emergency situation.

India had also discharged 2,08,597 cusecs water from Harike and 1,10,568 cusecs from Ferozepur in River Sutlej in July.

The water level being surged in Pakistan with discharge of water from India in Sutlej, officials said.

All dams on Sutlej and Beas in India have been filled to the capacity and more rainfall expected in upper catchment areas of Sutlej and Beas rivers, PDMA spokesman earlier said.