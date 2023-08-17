Youth shot dead for ‘honour’

SARGODHA - A youth was killed here at Chak No 11 SB in jurisdiction of Kot Momin police precincts on Wednesday. According to police sources, Jawad had suspicious about Husnain of same locality that he had developed illicit relations with his sister. On the day of the incident, the accused Jawad alongwith his three accomplices opened indiscriminate firing at Husnain after exchanging harsh words, killing him on the spot. The police handed over the body to the heirs and started investigation.
MOTORCYCLIST KILLED ON ROAD
A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Urban Area police limits, here on Wednesday.
A police spokesperson said that Sabir Maseeh was traveling to Sargodha city on a motorcycle when a speeding dumper truck coming from the opposite direction hit the bike near Zam Zam Chowk. The motorcyclist died on the spot. The police registered a case against the truck driver.
ACE NABS FIELD OFFICER OVER BRIBE
The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested a field officer of District Headquarter (DHQ) Hospital Bhakkar over bribe here on Wednesday.
According to a press release issued here, Maqsood Alam son of Muhammad Ramzan, resident of Jhakar Digar Sharqi village, Bhakkar, submitted an application to Regional Director Anti-Corruption Abdul Razzaq Dogar in which he stated that Qaisar Abbas field officer of DHQ Hospital Bhakkar demanded Rs15,000 as a bribe from his brother-in-law to get a medical board.
To which, the Regional Director ACE ordered the Circle Officer Anti-Corruption Bhakkar Ameer Abdullah Khan to conduct a raid to arrest the accused. The CO ACE under the supervision of Magistrate Malik Javed Khokhar conducted a raid and arrested Qaisar Abbas on the spot and also recovered the marked notes of Rs15,000 from him. A case was registered against the accused, while investigation was underway.
SIX HELD WITH WEAPONS
Sargodha Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested six people and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.
In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the teams of Sillanwli and Bhalwal city police stations raided at various localities within their jurisdiction and arrested six people and recovered five pistols 30-bore and a gun 12-bore from them.
Cases have been registered against the accused.