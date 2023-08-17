Youth shot dead for ‘honour’

SARGODHA - A youth was killed here at Chak No 11 SB in jurisdiction of Kot Momin police precincts on Wednesday. According to po­lice sources, Jawad had suspi­cious about Husnain of same locality that he had developed illicit relations with his sister. On the day of the incident, the accused Jawad alongwith his three accomplices opened in­discriminate firing at Husnain after exchanging harsh words, killing him on the spot. The po­lice handed over the body to the heirs and started investigation.

MOTORCYCLIST KILLED ON ROAD

A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Urban Area po­lice limits, here on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said that Sabir Maseeh was traveling to Sargodha city on a motorcycle when a speeding dumper truck coming from the opposite direc­tion hit the bike near Zam Zam Chowk. The motorcyclist died on the spot. The police registered a case against the truck driver.

ACE NABS FIELD OFFICER OVER BRIBE

The Anti-Corruption Estab­lishment (ACE) arrested a field officer of District Headquarter (DHQ) Hospital Bhakkar over bribe here on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued here, Maqsood Alam son of Muhammad Ramzan, resident of Jhakar Digar Sharqi village, Bhakkar, submitted an applica­tion to Regional Director Anti-Corruption Abdul Razzaq Dogar in which he stated that Qaisar Abbas field officer of DHQ Hospi­tal Bhakkar demanded Rs15,000 as a bribe from his brother-in-law to get a medical board.

To which, the Regional Di­rector ACE ordered the Circle Officer Anti-Corruption Bhak­kar Ameer Abdullah Khan to conduct a raid to arrest the ac­cused. The CO ACE under the supervision of Magistrate Ma­lik Javed Khokhar conducted a raid and arrested Qaisar Abbas on the spot and also recovered the marked notes of Rs15,000 from him. A case was registered against the accused, while in­vestigation was underway.

SIX HELD WITH WEAPONS

Sargodha Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested six people and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

In a crackdown against ille­gal weapons, the teams of Sil­lanwli and Bhalwal city police stations raided at various lo­calities within their jurisdic­tion and arrested six people and recovered five pistols 30-bore and a gun 12-bore from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.