17 notorious criminals nabbed, looted valuables recovered

MULTAN - Qadarpur Raan police have arrested 17 wanted criminals involved in murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and other heinous crimes and recovered looted valuables worth over Rs50 million from their possession during a special crackdown launched in the area, police said on Friday. Taking action on the rising incidents of dacoity, robbery and other crimes, the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar formed special teams under the supervision of SSP Operations Arsalan Zahid and SSP Investigations Rana Ashraf to arrest the criminals. The police team busted four criminal gangs including inter-province Sher Bahadur Gang involved in road robberies, Zameer Gang (motorcycle snatchers), Azhar alias Peela Gang (theft) and Toqeer gangs involved in shop robberies. The police have also recovered looted valuables of worth over Rs50 million from their possession including mobile phones, foreign currency, 13 motorcycles, cash Rs170,000 and illegal weapons from their possession. Meanwhile, a most wanted criminal Azhar alias Azhari involved in murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, robbery, injuring police inspector and others cases, Shoaib alias Shoaibi wanted to police in murder, attempt to murder, dacoity-cum-murder, Falak Sher wanted in double murder of women and Imran wanted in murder cases have also been arrested by the police during the crackdown.

Holding a press conference here on Friday, the CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar said that zero-tolerance policy was being followed against criminals to make district crime free.

He said that protection of public lives and properties was top responsibility of the department adding that all possible resources were being utilised for this purpose.

He said that the recovered valuables have been handed over to the owners.